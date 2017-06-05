Communities make better software and with Chill Code communities can build better software infrastructure too.
Developers make, share & fork infrastructure recipes that launch in the cloud with one click.
Check out these examples, read our blog post whey we built Chill Code, or watch these videos.
This is a basic definition of a Wordpress installation that installs apache-http, PHP and demo content you can replace (chillcode-demos). It uses an AWS database. You could be running this in 3 minutes.
This is a demo using a popular Drupal pattern - just replace the source code with your own on GitHub to have a website that can be runnning in 4 minutes on AWS!
This specification includes layers for crypto-currency miners. Change the DEPOSIT_WALLET environment value unless you would like to contribute to the Chill Code fund.
This is a demo, deploying Tomcat + a custom servlet onto the cloud. The result is a live website that you can access at the URL http://*IP address*:8080/chillcode-demos/tomcat
Choose software from our library. Add a repo. Add recommended dependencies. Deploy to your BFF cloud or run locally!
Help people find your design. Embed a link in your readme file on GitHub. Post your design to Facebook or Twitter. Email it out.
Like Stack Overflow & GitHub, Chill Code strenghtens and extends community by making it easy to learn, adopt & participate.